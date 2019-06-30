Share:

I would like to turn the government’s attention to a crucial issue which has caused the death of many people. The single highway from Karachi to Quetta has increasingly led to the death of many people. Multiple accidents are reported within a single month. The single highway is the main reason behind these accidents. Overloaded buses cannot turn in high-speed when another bus is about to cross them. According to social media, this single highway from Karachi to Quetta road is so narrow that two buses cannot cross each other. The provincial government of Balochistan is requested to make this highway two ways in order to provide pleasant visits to the citizens.

AM BALOCH,

Kech.