Multan - A man allegedly burnt alive six people including his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and his own daughter, besides shooting dead another four in the name of honour here in Hassanabad area on Sunday, police confirmed.

CPO Multan Imran Mahmood confirmed the incident and said that alleged killer Ajmal and his father Zafar were arrested and the weapon was also recovered from him. The identification of the deceased was being done by police as some bodies became unrecognisable after being burnt.

“The accused committed this crime with the help of his father and brother. Police responded quickly and arrested the accused and his father. Now we’re conducting raids to arrest his brother,” he added. The CPO confirmed that the accused shot dead four persons. He revealed that the accused suspected the character of his wife Kiran. “He works in Saudi Arabia and had just returned,” he further disclosed. He came to his in laws’ house and killed the entire family.

The accused opened fire on the family after exchanging hot words with his father-in-law. Police sources said that the accused locked up six persons including his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter and two others in a room and set it on fire. “He hurled gun on people who wanted to rescue the persons trapped in burning room, preventing them from helping them,” sources added. Two injured namely Ali Raza and Saim were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition.

Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Heavy police contingents cordoned off the area. Investigations were underway till filing of this report.