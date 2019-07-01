Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said Multan was more suitable for setting up South Punjab sub civil secretariat.

The PTI government would make the South Punjab province during its ongoing tenure and it was consulting other political parties in that regard, he said after inaugurating a filtration plant at UC-20 Mushtaq Colony. Qureshi said some elements wanted to create division on the issue of secretariat. Some friends desired that it should be made in Bahawalpur. Since Multan was more suitable in terms of merit, statics and location, he would try to convince the friends for establishment of the sub secretariat there, he added.

The minister said the country had been facing challenges for the last 40 years and it was very difficult to overcome them in a year.

He said when the PTI came to power, the national exchequer was almost empty, with foreign exchange enough for only two weeks. Similarly, different state institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas companies, PIA and Pakistan Steel, were running in huge losses, he added.

Qureshi said no person would get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) irrespective of his political affiliations as Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear stance in that regard.