Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the demand of mid-term elections was unjustified.

Talking to the media in Jahanian, he said that general elections held in the recent past, hardly one year ago, and there was no justification for demand of mid-term elections.

Similarly, the incumbent government proved its clear majority during the approval of budget in the assembly.

Qureshi said the country was facing internal and external challenges. Talks were in progress with Afghanistan and similarly, matters were also under process with India, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended a Qul ceremony of brother of Chaudhry Arshid Aaraen in Chak Number 113/10-R.

Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi and other notables were also present on the occasion.

FIRDOUS CONDEMNS

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that it was strange that those supporting completion of full term during their own rule were now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet, she said those playing on “the pitch of power” for long time would have to develop the habit of living without official resources.

She said that Opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for 10 months, but they would have to remain without it for four more years.