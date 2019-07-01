Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has claimed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a team of his ministers have met Jam Saifullah Dharejo and sought help in by-election, which is the breach of code of conduct, and we will go to the election commission of Pakistan against them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he claimed Murad Ali Shah and some of his ministers called on Jam Saifullah Dharejo at his residence to seek help for Ghotki elections. He said in last election Dharejo was a candidate of JUI-F for MNA seat. He said in Ghotki an election campaign had already been under way and as per the code of conduct of the election commission of Pakistan no one from the government can take part in the election campaign.

Haleem Adil accused Sindh chief minister of openly violating the code of conduct of the ECP. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had called on Jam Dharejo for offering condolence, but the Sindh chief minister and his team called on Dharejo to seek his help in election. He said we will go to the ECP against Murad Shah and his ministers for violating the code of conduct.

He claimed that Bilawal Zardari infected whole Sindh with HIV/AIDS. He said God forbid if this party is given the rule it would make the whole Pakistan an AIDS-affected country. He alleged the government of PPP has become a curse for the people of Sindh. He said we do not want to learn from the experience of the PPP, as Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been running the country in a better manner. He said ‘political thieves and dacoits’ who are being brought on production orders cannot do anything for the nation and country. He said the accountability of the corrupt politician would continue and no one can be spared.

PM to steer country out of crisis

PTI leader Hunaid Lakhani organised a workers meeting of PTI Karachi workers in which MNAs and MPAs of PTI Karachi participated with their local party workers in large number.

Addressing the workers, Hunaid Lakhani emphasized on organization of the party and workers’ role in party’s success in the last elections.

“It’s the struggle of our leader and our party workers that we managed to form the federal government. It is due to the massive mandate of Karachites that PTI has been able to form government. We must support our government in tough situation, we all are hopeful that Imran Khan will take the country out of the crisis and will fulfill the dream of an Islamic welfare state”

He emphasized on the need of inculcation of social work culture in the workers,

“Party offices in every UC of the city must be opened and workers must remain in touch with the citizens so that they can spread out the message of the government to the locals. The gap among party leaders and workers must be bridged”

“There is no roam for any discrimination in PTI, all decisions are based on merit and we are a national party”

Nusrat Wahid MNA said that it is the achievement of all of us that we managed to pass the national budget despite strong opposition.

She criticized the Nawaz regime for current inflation and Rupees devaluation, she said that all the crisis faced by the government will be resolve soon.We need our people especially Karachi citizens to trust and have faith in us.

Ramzan Ghanchi, MPA said that I am still sitting in my party office till late hours for the resolution of the grievances of my people. We are here to serve our constituency people.

MPAs Bilal Ghaffar, Ramzan Ghanchi, Ali Aziz, Rabistan Khan, Adeel Ahmedm MNA Faheem Khan and other local leaders were also there. All of them appreciated the holding of workers meeting by Leader PTI Hunaid Lakhani.