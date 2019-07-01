Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that incompetency of the ruling party led to the miseries faced by masses and the prime minister despite his tall claims was continuously lying to the nation over issues.

He, however, said that his party would not become part of any politics being played by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and would remain within masses as a third option in the country.

“The incumbent government is on ventilator and the masses have no hopes of improvement from them,” he said adding that JI would continue struggle for an Islamic system in the country.

He was addressing to a rally organised by Karachi chapter of the party from Sohrab Goth to Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah against hike in inflation, IMF budget passed by National Assembly and water scarcity, dilapidated transport system, lack of infrastructure and other issues of the Karachi.

The rally that was named ‘Karachi Awami March’ was led by the party chief Sirajul Haq and was addressed at various points between Sohrab Goth and Mazar-e-Quaid by party leaders including Sindh chapter chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, provincial assembly lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed, Karachi chapter chief Naeemur Rehman and others.

The rally passed a resolution demanding that giving due rights and share to the city and immediate resolution of the issues faced by its millions of inhabitants.

While applauding the enthusiasm of the participants, Siraj said that the Karachi had given its verdict against the failed policies of the government through their large turnout in the rally. “The incumbent government has no economic vision,” he said.

While pointing out unfulfilled promises of the incumbent government, Haq said that they fooled nation over promise to bring back Aafia Siddiqui, promising millions of housing units but not implementing it and lashing out at India while in opposition and now favouring them at international forums. “Unless Kashmir issue is resolved, there could be o friendship possible from India,” he said categorically and also emphasised that without interest free system, the country could not move forward.

He said that Karachi march was the first move against the government and it would continue. “We have no personal issues with NAB and the incumbent rulers but have come out for the rights of masses,” he said.

Criticising its long-time political foe in the city, MQM-P, the JI chief said that they were enjoying ministries in the federal cabinet and also had a mayor in the city for over three years but still raises hue and cry over unresolved issues of the city.

“Instead of raising Karachi issues in federal cabinet and pursuing them, they are bent upon utilising their political position to gain another ministry in the cabinet,” he said and asked as to why federal funded projects including K-IV bulk water supply project, green line bus project are yet to be completed.

Grilling the federal budget, he said that the budget was formulated on the directions of IMF and now masses have to bear the brunt of the hike in fuel, gas, electricity prices due to these policies.

“We are a sovereign nation and will not accept IMF dictated policies,” he said and further demanded the apex court of the country to take notice of unprecedented rise in sugar prices and unearth hands involved in it.

He said that the prime minister promised to bring reforms and changes within 100 days of his tenure. “We waited for six months and now a year of incompetence of this government is coming to an end,” he said.

Haq said that federal, provincial and local governments in the city are blaming each other for the miseries of the Karachiites but none of them is ready to accept responsibility of the city. The JI gathering also demanded for immediate funds for K-IV project and its completion on urgent basis along with announcement of 1000 bus fleet for the city to resolve transport woes and 100,000 employments for the youth of the city.

It further called for withdrawing excessive taxes from the city and also strict action against FBR officials harassing the business community. The gathering also called for ban to entry of trailers in the city and immediate release of dues to the retired employee of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).