GWADAR : Three fishermen drowned while fishing in sea in Pasni area of Gwadar on Sunday. Body of one fisherman was recovered while search for two others was underway. According to details, a man along with his son and nephew was fishing in sea when a high tide swept away all three of them. Body of one fisherman was recovered near Badok while search for bodies of his son and nephew was in progress. Police said that fishing has been banned in the sea in coastal belt of Gwadar due to rough condition of the sea but some fishermen violate the ban which leads to such mishaps.