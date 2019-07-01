Share:

LEEDS - All-rounder Imad Wasim said Sunday he was happy to have contributed to the Pakistani cricket team’s success after his match-winning 49-off-54 against Afghanistan at Headingley a day prior. Under criticism for not doing enough, Wasim on Saturday stood strong till the end and smashed five boundaries to help Pakistan sail to the victory shore as the team struggled to chase a 228-run target. The cricketer said he was not under pressure and was now happy to have done something to make his team win. “I wasn’t nervous, it wasn’t like that,” Wasim said. “We have very good players and I knew if one of us stayed in, we’d get to the target,” he noted, before praising teammate Wahab Riaz who, too, determinedly stood with him despite a fractured finger. “His finger was injured but he stood there and gave his best, which shows his determination,” the all-rounder said of his fast-bowler peer. “He was under criticism previously but, in this tournament, he has been outstanding.” Wasim also credited Afghanistan for making Pakistan struggle while chasing a small target. “People usually consider them minor but they are not. They are a very good team. Credit must go to Afghanistan,” Wasim added.