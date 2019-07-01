Share:

Former President and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has also been arrested in Park Lane case, National Accountability Bureau sources informed on Monday.

The NAB has already arrested the former president in the fake bank accounts case.

There are allegations on Zardari of purchasing 2,460 kanal land in Islamabad through the park lane company.

The property is worth Rs2 billion, which was purchased in Rs620 million, said NAB sources.

In the next 24 hours, former president Zardari can be presented before an accountability court.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also a suspect in the Park Lane case, added sources.

In June, the NAB had arrested former president Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from the federal capital.

The case pertains to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.