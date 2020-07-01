Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday pledged to lead the election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan.

Stapling at a video-link meeting of his party leaders of GB, Bilawal said that during Covid-19 pandemic elections on a few constitutions were not being held but overall elections were scheduled.

“If these GB elections go ahead according to the schedule then I will personally run the campaign of PPP,” he said.

Last week, President Arif Alvi has approved the date for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections under which the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on August 18.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly had been dissolved on June 24 after the completion of its five year tenure.

According to the constitution general elections for the legislative assembly must be held within 60 days. The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission is authorized to hold elections in 24 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal said that PPP will win these elections in GB and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be defeated. “It will also be the beginning of PTI’s accountability,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Sadia Danish, Eng. Ismail, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Jafar, Muhammad Ali Aftab, Imran Nazir, Ali Muhammad Sher, Ayub Shah, Abbas Moosvi, Shamsuddin, Atiq Advocate, Bashir Ahmed, Aftab Haider and Agha Muhammad Ali Shah.

The PPP leaders apprised the PPP Chairman of the political situation in GB and the government’s incapacity to deal with Covid-19.

They also briefed the political situation of their respective constituencies. Chairman Bilawal directed the PPP candidates to run their election campaign with proper SOPs.