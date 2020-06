Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a press conference in Lahore today (Wednesday) to share viewpoint of the party on prevailing political situation. “Will hold press conference in Lahore today (Wednesday) InshAllah. We need a Prime Minister of Pakistan. Unfortunately we only have a Prime Minister of PTI. PM call’s himself ‘only option’. The people of Pakistan want anyone but him. This govt must go”, Bilawal stated in a tweet on Tuesday.