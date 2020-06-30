Share:

Lahore-Groundbreaking start-up CIRCLE will be collaborating with Microsoft for Startups to empower the women and youth in Pakistan. Microsoft for Startups Global Social Entrepreneurship Programme is designed to empower social entrepreneurs to leverage technology to change the world, make the world more accessible to those with limitations, help at-risk populations live longer and healthier, improve quality of life for those who need it most, and preserve the artifacts and traditions that define us as humans, among other important efforts.

Tech Karo, a flagship CIRCLE initiative, hosts classes to develop and strengthen the technical and life skills of women from under-privileged backgrounds so they can find employment or begin freelancing gigs. At this point, it runs like a virtual classroom on zoom with digital classes to support youth who are unemployed or underemployed.

Of the company’s recent collaboration with Microsoft, CIRCLE Founder Sadaffe Abid said, “Being part of the Microsoft Global Social Entrepreneurship Program is recognition of the potential of Pakistan’s women and its youth. We are excited to use Microsoft Azure to achieve our goal of economic empowerment of thousands of young women and youth in Pakistan so Pakistan can prosper.”

CIRCLE provides digital skills to women from under-privileged communities through the TechKaro Initiative which is supported by Engro Vopak, Engro Foundation and WeConnect Foundation. Under the pandemic, Tech Karo went fully digital and now has women and youth learning coding, digital marketing and graphic designing from all across Pakistan. Students are also taught essential life-skills combined with mentorship so they can build resilience, problem solving skills and get ready for the job market.