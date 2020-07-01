Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Dhok Hussain Gas Field in District Kohat has been connected to the main supply line of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL). He said that laying of 14 kilometer pipeline from the gas field to the supply line of SNGPL has been completed and supply of 12 MMCF gas on daily basis to SNGPL has started.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister termed completion of the project as an important development not only for the region but also for the province and the entire country as well. He said that with this development the provincial government would receive a royalty of Rs. 800 million and Rs. 100 million as production bonus.

in addition to Rs. 150 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (KPOGCL) per year, and thus the provincial government would have an income of more than Rs. one billion per year.

Mahmood Khan said a handsome amount of the royalty amount would be spent on the development of the gas producing area which would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region. The Chief Minister said the provincial government had taken steps on priority basis to provide gas to the area and this long standing issue of the area had also been resolved.

Mahmood Khan said the government was taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy to strengthen economy of the province and to provide maximum facilities to the public through better utilization of natural resources of the province.