PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday showed dissatisfaction over the performance of Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) against cases of illegal kidney transplant in the KP province.

While hearing a writ petition, a two-member PHC bench compris­ing Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar also directed the authorities con­cerned to take action against ille­gal laboratories, quacks and un­qualified doctors in the province.

Justice Qaisar Rasheed in his re­marks said the government insti­tutions and departments should not stop working due to Corona­virus pandemic and those playing with the lives of the people should not be spared.

The petition had been filed through Zia-ur-Rehman Tajik Ad­vocate by a number of employees at Industrial Training Centers in Kohat, Mardan, Abbottabad, Now­shera and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bench directed the respond­ents to present a complete report on the next hearing.

The advocate general, FIA repre­sentative, and the petitioner law­yer Malik Ajmal Khan appeared before the court in the case which also related to Coronavirus tests at private hospitals and laboratories receiving huge fees for these tests.

The advocate general informed the court that a complete report pertaining to Coronavirus fees would be presented in the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court.

The FIA representative informed the court that due to Coronavirus pandemic the agency could not continue action against illegal kid­ney transplant.

The court directed the respond­ents to present a comprehensive and detailed report about their ac­tion against illegal clinics, labora­tories and fake doctors at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak suspended the government’s or­ders regarding removal of 96 em­ployees of Industrial Training Cen­tres and asked the respondents to present its reply at next hearing