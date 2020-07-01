Share:

KARACHI-A high-level meeting of law enforcement agencies chaired by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday decided to further tightening the security across the province particularly in Karachi.

The meeting also reviewed the security situation and recent terrorist attacks, according to a news release.

DG Rangers and other participants of the meeting praised the role of jawans and personnel of all the forces during the recent terrorist attacks and paid tributes to those who martyred or sustained injuries.

The attendees of meeting also reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure peace in Karachi.

Among others Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Addl. IGPs of CTD and Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) leader Syed Shafqat Shah has said that Rangers and other security personnel including the police must be applauded for thwarting the terrorists attack.

Talking to a delegation at PML-F house here on Tuesday, he said terrorists are enemies of humanity and peace. Shah said anti-Pakistan forces are involved in terrorism and all law enforcing agencies (LEAs) including Pakistan Army are clearing terrorists and their facilitators.

Separately in Sukkur, a meeting chaired by SSP Sukkur held at his office on Tuesday reviewed overall law and order situation in the district, corona SOPs and other professional matters in detail.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said accused of murder, attempted murder and robbery should be arrested.

In serious cases, the wanted fugitives should be cordoned off. He said that search and combing operations should be carried out on a daily basis to suppress hostile elements.

In view of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, SSP directed to re-evaluate the security plans of susceptible locations and offices, deploy forces and conduct fire exercises on personnel deployed at susceptible installation and important buildings.

He said that cameras installed at susceptible locations and important buildings must be checked.

In Nawabshah, the district police arrested a robber in injured condition after an encounter in the jurisdiction of Qazi Ahmed Police Station.

According to Police officials, in-charge Police Post Nawab Wali Muhammad was on routine patrolling when it came across a criminal identified as Ali Sher son of Muhammad Hajan and his two accomplices.

Police claimed that after a brief exchange of firing dacoit Ali Sher was apprehended in injured condition while one pistol and two rounds were recovered from his possession.

However his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. Police have cordoned off the area for arrest of escaped outlaws.