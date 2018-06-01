Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid has said that the elections will be held on the date that Chief Justice will announce, adding National Assembly played no role regarding the national matters.

“What I think of Assembly is that it is out with Nawaz Sharif. This is a spare wheel”, he said this while expressing his views in House on Thursday. Sheikh Rashid said that NA has completed its tenure of 5 years and there is no role of NA with reference to national matters. “Opposition made the Assembly run. Government had no interest to run the House”, he added. Rashid further said that the moment was memorable for me when it was said that that the conspiracy is being happened against Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada appreciated the criticism of Sheikh Rashid on the occasion of this session and said that I will give credit to Sheikh Rashid to take care of Parliamentary values even after facing criticism. “I used to state to Jamshed Dasti to learn the Parliamentary values from Sheikh Rashid and MQM”, he stated. He added that our young members do not feel good to sit here.

While presenting to contest elections from his circle, he said that if you circle would be demolished, you may contest election from my sphere. “My people will give you respect”, he added.

Riaz further said that the problem of corium is always there and it is not a good tradition to point out corium. Parliamentary system needs respect and dignity, he added.