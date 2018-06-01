Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab government and Pakistan Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of Bahria Model College in Gwadar district of Balochistan in a ceremony held in Lahore.

According to the PN spokesperson, under the agreement, the Punjab government will fund the construction of Bahria Model College to impart quality education to the people of Gwadar. Upon completion, the institution will be able to provide quality education upto intermediate level. Secretary Schools Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jillani signed the agreement. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Chief Minister Punjab appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in promoting education and spearheading various initiatives of socio-economic uplift, especially in coastal areas. Chief Minister added that the Punjab government had planned to establish schools and colleges in Gwardar and MoU has been signed to materialise this programme. He said that Pak Navy is the defender of our maritime boundaries and its efforts in education sector are praiseworthy. He highlighted that maritime sector is very important for strengthening the national economy.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief thanked the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for the noble cause of funding an educational institution in Gwadar. He said that this invaluable contribution will pave the way for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the populace in the coastal areas. The Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy being the sole defenders of maritime frontier of the motherland has always been committed to create awareness amongst the public about utilizing maritime assets of the country, by transforming it into potential blue economy.

Provincial Ministers, members of Punjab Assembly, civil dignitaries and Pakistan Navy officials were also present on the occasion.