KASUR - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif during an address to the inaugural ceremony of a sports complex on Khem Karan Road said that the complex was for youths of Kasur district, not for the children of elite class only.

He said that the sports complex, built over 218 kanals, has been completed at a cost of Rs540 million. He added that 60 hockey stadiums have been constructed so far across Punjab province with Rs22 billion. He claimed that a total of 21 libraries have also been established in different districts of the province. “There is a collection of 150,000 online books in these libraries,” he asserted. The CM also highlighted the Punjab government’s steps for the uplift of health sector in the province.

On the occasion, the CM also criticised political rivals, saying those who disapproved Lahore Metro Bus are now building the same project in the province under their rule. “They could not build even a single hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said, adding that former president Asif Ali Zardari had destroyed institutions in Sindh. “The PML-N would form government in Sindh after next general election,” he claimed.