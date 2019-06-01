Share:

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said increasing the price of petroleum products by Rs 4.26 per litre is advance Eidi of incompetent and inefficient prime minister.

Reacting to hike in prices of petroleum products on Saturday she said ever since vote stealer and inefficient and incompetent government stands imposed on people, bad news is received every day.

Scaling up the price of petroleum products a few days before Eid is tantamount to an anti-people step. People will get gift like this every day when the country is mortgaged with IMF, she added.