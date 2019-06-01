Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of plastic material from the country witnessed an increase of 30.18 percent during the first ten months of current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The plastic exports from the country were recorded at $ 263.655 million during July-April (2018-19) against the exports of $202.527 million during July-April (2017-18), showing growth of 30.18 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In terms of quantity, the export of the plastic witnessed an increase of 13.01 percent from 206,421 metric tons to 182,657 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic material exports witnessed an increase of 57.76 percent during the month of April 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The plastic material exports in April 2019 were recorded at $ 20.593 million against the exports of $13.053 million in April 2018, the PBS data revealed.