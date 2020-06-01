KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that all the students from class I to class XII will be promoted to the next classes this year without conducting exams in the province.
He said that those students who failed would also be promoted to the next classes by giving them passing marks. He stated this while holding a press conference here on Sunday, according to a communque.
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said during a press conference that students were being promoted with passing marks to avoid uncertainty in the future. All including private students would be promoted to next level without any discrimination under this formula.
There will be no special exams this year and the students who want to improve their subjects will be given the opportunity to take the exams next year. “We have not stopped opening of private educational institutions from today if they want, but we have stopped the teaching process and no school can start teaching without the permission of the government,” he added.
Saeed Ghani said that they had already announced to promote children from the class I to VIII due to coronavirus and later on to promote children from class IX to XII as well as how to promote them. A sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department was constituted to clarify the matter. This committee has formulated its recommendations during two or three meetings and we will convene a meeting of the steering committee of the education department in the next two days. He said that they had announced not to open educational institutions from June 1 while no date had been given for opening and govt would take a decision after reviewing the situation and formulating education policy in the steering committee. ‘In the current situation, I don’t think any parent would send the
ir children to school,’ he said.
EMINENT EDUCATIONIST PROF. ANWAR AHMEDZAI PASSES AWAY
Eminent educationist Executive Director of the Ziauddin Education Board Prof. Anwar Ahmedzai, passed away due to heart attack after a brief illness at a private hospital here on Sunday. The deceased had been hospitalised for the past few days and had a heart attack in early hours on Sunday, said younger brother of the deceased, Masroor Ahmed Zai, Controller Hyderabad Board.
Dr Anwar Ahmed Zai had served as the chairman of the Karachi Intermediate board, the Karachi Matriculation board and the Mirpurkhas Intermediate and Matriculation board.
Meanwhile, in a condolence message Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed sorrow over the demise of Prof. Anwar Ahmadzai. The Governor Sindh also prayed to Allah Almighty for his forgiveness and patience to his family.
He said that Anwar Ahmadzai made significant contributions in the field of education and the vacuum created by his demise would not be filled for long period of time. The Sindh Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.
BUYING, SELLING CONTINUES WITHOUT FOLLOWING SOP
After permitting to resume business activities by Sindh Govt, people have rushed to the various markets, violating precautionary steps regarding implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated by the provincial government.
According to a report most of the shops and markets were crowded every day specially weekends but lacking sense of responsibility towards buying and selling regarding safety measures as described by the Sindh Govt like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, usage of hand sanitizers to contain the spread of coronavirus.