KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that all the students from class I to class XII will be promoted to the next classes this year without con­ducting exams in the province.

He said that those students who failed would also be pro­moted to the next classes by giving them passing marks. He stated this while holding a press conference here on Sunday, ac­cording to a communque.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said during a press conference that students were being promoted with passing marks to avoid uncertainty in the future. All including private students would be promoted to next level without any discrimi­nation under this formula.

There will be no special ex­ams this year and the students who want to improve their sub­jects will be given the opportu­nity to take the exams next year. “We have not stopped opening of private educational institu­tions from today if they want, but we have stopped the teach­ing process and no school can start teaching without the per­mission of the government,” he added.

Saeed Ghani said that they had already announced to pro­mote children from the class I to VIII due to coronavirus and lat­er on to promote children from class IX to XII as well as how to promote them. A sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department was con­stituted to clarify the matter. This committee has formulated its recommendations during two or three meetings and we will convene a meeting of the steering committee of the edu­cation department in the next two days. He said that they had announced not to open educa­tional institutions from June 1 while no date had been given for opening and govt would take a decision after reviewing the situ­ation and formulating education policy in the steering committee. 'In the current situation, I don't think any parent would send their children to school,' he said.

ir children to school,’ he said.

EMINENT EDUCATIONIST PROF. ANWAR AHMEDZAI PASSES AWAY

Eminent educationist Execu­tive Director of the Ziauddin Education Board Prof. Anwar Ahmedzai, passed away due to heart attack after a brief ill­ness at a private hospital here on Sunday. The deceased had been hospitalised for the past few days and had a heart at­tack in early hours on Sunday, said younger brother of the deceased, Masroor Ahmed Zai, Controller Hyderabad Board.

Dr Anwar Ahmed Zai had served as the chairman of the Karachi Intermediate board, the Karachi Matriculation board and the Mirpurkhas Intermedi­ate and Matriculation board.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed sorrow over the demise of Prof. Anwar Ahmadzai. The Governor Sindh also prayed to Allah Almighty for his forgiveness and patience to his family.

He said that Anwar Ahmadzai made significant contributions in the field of education and the vacuum created by his demise would not be filled for long pe­riod of time. The Sindh Gover­nor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant cour­age to bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

BUYING, SELLING CONTINUES WITHOUT FOLLOWING SOP

After permitting to resume business activities by Sindh Govt, people have rushed to the various markets, violating precautionary steps regarding implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated by the provincial government.

According to a report most of the shops and markets were crowded every day specially weekends but lacking sense of responsibility towards buying and selling regarding safety measures as described by the Sindh Govt like maintaining so­cial distancing, wearing masks, usage of hand sanitizers to con­tain the spread of coronavirus.