Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate the medical test reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that prepared in Pakistan.

The federal minister, in his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that Nawaz Sharif is not sharing his latest medical reports with the government which gives an impression that he was not diagnosed with any disease in London. The medical reports might have been doctored in Pakistan to get relief from the courts, he added.

“This establishes that British laboratories have not confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s illness,” said the minister. He added that there are suspicions that the former prime minister submitted fake reports to the courts to ensure he moved abroad for treatment.

“Nawaz's picture in Britain shows he in good health,” said the minister, adding that it seems that the former prime minister had facts distorted in his report to ensure the way was paved for him to escape from Pakistan.

There is a need to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s test reports carried out in Pakistan,” Fawad wrote to the PM. He added that it should be probed as to who has distorted the test reports in Pakistan, adding that an inquiry committee should be established to determine who helped Nawaz escape.

He urged PM Imran to begin investigations and form an inquiry committee to find out who doctored the medical reports and helped him in escape from the country.