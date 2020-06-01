Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) expressed its grave concern over non-resolution of long pending issue of university’s occupied land.

An online meeting was convened by Quaideen, the Alumni Association of QAU, here Sunday attended by members of core committee of QAU Alumni Association, office-bearers of Academic Staff Association, and QAU faculty/employees. The participants pointed out that the issue was taken up by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ali on the behest of the government. But after starting the operation half-heartedly, the vested interested groups succeeded in putting the issue under the carpet.

The JAC was informed that the CDA report submitted in Supreme Court and minutes of a meeting held on January 15 at the campus released by CDA endorsed the legal claim of QAU over 1,709 acres of the land. The participants were further informed that the report of Survey of Pakistan conducted in 2017 also corroborates this.

CDA had clearly stated that QAU paid entire amount for 1,709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas.

The JAC meeting expressed its anguish and dismay that QAU has still shortage of more than 350 acres of land due to illegal possession of influential ‘qabza mafia’ who did not even spare the land of prestigious top ranked federal higher education institution of Pakistan.

The JAC was told that National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training showed its deep concern on the illegal encroachment of the QAU land and behaviour of concerned government departments during its visit to university and directed all concerned to take necessary measures against illegal encroachers after which the operation was started.

The committee suggested that as per report by Survey of Pakistan, concrete measures should be undertaken by the federal government to ensure handing over of complete 1,709 acres land to QAU so that it may meet growing needs of its students.

The meeting requested President of Pakistan, Chancellor of QAU, federal minister for education and federal interior minister for complete removal of illegal occupations and complete handing over more than 1,709 Acres of QAU land.

Joint Action Committee have appreciated decision of fresh demarcation of land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad over the request of QAU administration and hoped that the fresh demarcation will be greatly helpful in resolving long pending issue of QAU land issue.

It was also emphasised that the new demarcation should lead towards returning of decades old original land of QAU and no compromise would be made in this regard.

They also reaffirmed that no compromise will be made even over one inch of legitimate right of QAU over 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas.

They said that it is quite misfortune that top ranked university of Pakistan is facing a lot of problems including illegal encroachment by influential land mafia.

The alumni, QAU faculty and employees would continue their struggle till handing over 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas against which university administration had already paid the payment.

Due to non-resolution of this important issue, university is facing a lot of problems in ensuring safety and security of its premises and initiating new development projects, expansion programmes. It is right time that this issue should be resolved without any further delay.

During the meeting, JAC also evolved comprehensive strategy over QAU land issue.