Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awarded Kohat police officers and jawans on exhib­iting excellent performance against ter­rorists, extortionists, and other criminals at a ceremony held at the CPO Peshawar yesterday.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP ap­preciated the performance of the Kohat police against criminal groups and said that the achievements they made spoke high of their professional acumen.

He hoped the Kohat police will continue to work with the same spirit and motivation to eradicate the menace of organized crimes from the region. The IGP also lauded the ef­forts of Kohat police in effectively tackling terrorism, narcotics and smuggling.

He directed the Kohat police to expedite their efforts and pull their sleeves to elim­inate these social evils.

Those awarded commendation certifi­cates included DIG Tayyab Hafeez Chee­ma (RPO Kohat), SSP Mansoor Aman (DPO Kohat), SP Tahir Iqbal (SP Ops Kohat), DSP Bashir Dad Khan (SDPO City Kohat), In­spector Nazar Hussain (SDPO Lachi), Sub inspector Islam Ud Din (SHO MRS Kohat), Sub Inspector Qismat Khan (SHO Jerma Ko­hat), Sub Inspector Fayaz Khan (SHO City Kohat) and Sub Inspector Irfan Afridi (SHO Cantt, Kohat). On this occasion, IGP Dr. San­aullah Abbasi was given a detailed briefing on Darra Adam Khel. The IGP directed the concerned police highups to control the il­legal arms smuggling.

RPO Kohat Region informed the IGP that a police station had been established in Dar­ra Adam Khel. Besides, the police personnel had been deployed in eight police posts to establish the writ of law in the region.

The IGP was also briefed that illegal arms and ammunition had been fully eliminated from the gun market of Darra Adam Khel adding that in this connection very impor­tant successes had been made.

The IGP was told that during the last 5 months, more than 300 pistols, 50 Kalash­nikovs and more than 35,000 cartridges of different bores had been recovered.

The IGP expressed full satisfaction and confidence over the achievements of Ko­hat police and hoped that they will further expedite their efforts and will work on pri­ority basis for eradication of the menace of arms smuggling from Darra Adam Khel.