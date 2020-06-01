PESHAWAR - The Food Department collected a fine of Rs. 820,000 from food violators during Ramazan with initiating legal action taken against 677 people involved in food violations in urban and rural areas.
According to a report released by the food department here, more than 2,000 shops were checked by the department and fines of Rs. 820,000 were imposed during Ramazan.
During Eid-ul-Fitr, a grievance cell was set up for the convenience of the citizens and actions were taken as soon as the complaints were received.
On the direction of Provincial Minister for Food Alhaj Qalandar Lodhi, Secretary Food Department Nisar Ahmed, Director Muhammad Zubair Khan, a special team was formed under the supervision of Ration Controller Aftab Umar against vendors involved in selling substandard food items during Ramadan.
Food controllers, food inspectors and others conducted operations in different areas while Assistant Food Controller Tasbihullah took action on 134 complaints registered with the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
During Ramadan, the food department checked more than 2,000 shops across Peshawar and cracked down on 677 people for violating the Food Act, including 249 butchers, 28 bakery owners, 92 vegetable sellers, 97 fruit sellers and 45 others.
Action was also taken against milk sellers besides 71 grocery store owners, 47 chicken sellers, 36 bakers and 6 flour dealers. Similarly, two middlemen were arrested for increasing the prices of lemons.
Talking to media, Rationing Controller Aftab Omar said that in order to provide quality and fixed food items to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, the officials of the Food Department performed their duty honestly and issued official price list in the fruit and vegetable markets in the morning.