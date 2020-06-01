Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has declared wearing masks mandatory at public places, markets and in public transport in federal capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said anyone who is seen without a face mask will be prosecuted under Section 144 and charged with Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He said the civil administration will visit markets, mosques, bus stops, offices and streets to check whether or not people follow the government-prescribed guidelines, wearing masks in particular. A notification has also been issued in this regard. “Warning people against failure to wear masks when stepping out.A judicial magistrate can levy a fine of up to Rs3,000 or send a violator to prison under Section 188 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” the DC Islamabad tweeted.