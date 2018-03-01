CHITRAL:-Chitral River is fast becoming a dumping point due to the lack of proper sewerage system in the town and apathy on part of the Municipal Corporation. Butchers, poultry dealers, auto workshop owners, vegetable vendors and others openly dump their waste into the river and even local residents use the river as a convenient place to dispose of their household garbage. Carcasses of dead animals are also seen lying along the riverside, sending out foul smell and polluting the water.–Staff Reporter

Some locals said the TMA had around 100 employees but they were never seen at work and instead carried on their own businesses or drew salaries sitting at homes.