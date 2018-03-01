ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday sought time from the Islamabad High Court to provide travel history of 6,001 persons who changed their religious status from Muslim to Qadiani on their CNICs.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing in a petition challenging the amendment in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Election Act 2017, and directed the FIA to submit its report next Monday.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) at the orders of the IHC had submitted a report before the court stating that 10,205 persons changed their religious status from Muslim to Ahmadi.

At this, the bench had directed the Nadra to provide details that how many of them applied and got passports after change of their religion.

In response to it, NADRA officials Tuesday informed the court that 6,001 such person applied and got passports.

Then, the IHC bench directed the FIA to provide travel details of those persons.

Justice Siddiqui remarked that there were several youth who changed their religious status to get foreign citizenships.

In the meantime, Allama Mohsin Naqvi, former member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) as an amicus curiae submitted before the court that protection of basic teachings of Islam was the responsibility of an Islamic state.

He told that during the regime of Caliph Umar, registers were prepared for identification of Muslims and non-Muslims.

Allama Naqvi said that during the past 10 years, 10,000 people converted from Islam to Ahamdiyya and it was a very concerning situation for the society.

Allama Naqvi said that this situation should be controlled by protecting the rights of the minorities.

At this, Justice Siddiqui remarked that necessary amendments were not made in the laws related to Ahmadis.

He said that what should be the order for the people who changed their religion as Ahmadi after they retired from government service.

Justice Siddiqui said that whether or not such act fell in the category of treason and betrayal.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Thursday (today).

In this matter, the petitioner Maulana Allah Wasaya has been arguing before the court that an amendment was made in Election Act 2017 (EA-2017) regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat that was nullified through another amendment, whereas all other laws repealed through act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed.

He maintained that an amendment was made in the Election Act and on hue and cry of the entire nation, another amendment to the act was brought on October 19, 2017, through which sections 7B and 7C of the conduct of General Elections Order, 2002, have been revived, whereas all other laws repealed through the act of October 2, 2017, still remained repealed and through an illusion, effort has been made to satisfy the citizens of Pakistan.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately take all necessary measures for revival of all provisions, which were in existence prior to the promulgation of the Elections Act, 2017, relating to Ahmadis in their entirety with a further direction to the said respondent to ensure that all such provisions have been made part of the primary legislation that is the Elections Act, 2017.