Let me to accost that the lack of jobs is going altitude in Gwadar for this the people of Gwadar are not doing works accurately. And to boot for this the people of Gwadar are selling drugs and also it is not minor in fact it is destroying the youth generation. And we can’t envisage that selling drugs is very daunting tricking the youth generation. Selling drugs is devoted by the relevant actors and everyone is end devouring drugs. And airily, it is going to a high altitude. The people are the true victims in this scenario. So it last, my request to the government is that he should take some solid steps to eradicate the lack of jobs in Gwadar.

SHAIDA HAIDER ALI, Kech, February 15.