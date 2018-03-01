Gwadar is a terrace and interesting city of Pakistan. But due to the shortage of water the people of Gwadar are facing many problems. They are very inconsolable. This because of water. It is a fact that without water no one can be alive. And, they are impose to drink salty water. They are facing this problem approximately for the past 2/3 days. They are always concerned that now and where they can get pure water. They always attempt to get water but still they are not getting it. It is the categories of government that he should give water to Gwadar’s people.

NAGINA, Turbat, February 15.