SARGODHA - Former prime minister said yesterday he will not respect those who disrespected the public mandate by disqualifying him as a parliamentarian.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Kotmomin, where he had gone to condole the death of MPA Tahir Ahmed Sandhu with his family.

This stinging remark was obviously against the Supreme Court judges who first made him lose the premiership and later dethroned him as PML-N head.

Depriving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of its symbol was a planned pre-poll rigging in the Senate and forthcoming general elections, he alleged.

He criticised the election commission and regretted that his party nominees were allotted the unimpressive symbol of pick-up van.

Nawaz warned that they [ECP officials] should keep in mind that he “will not forget such excesses” and set things straight after coming into power gain.

He reiterated his claim that five persons [judges] had ousted him from premiership without any proof of corruption; and now they deprived him of the headship of his own party without any justification.

He asked if he had done any corruption or plundered public money, or received kickback for any project. If it is not so, “Why am I being victimized?” he asked.

Nawaz Sharif, who has now been made lifetime ‘Quaid’ of the ruling party, said he will not compromise on principles. He said “no one could scare Nawaz Sharif, except Allah Almighty”.

He said the people have refused to accept the verdict of “five biased persons” and they would not play spectator to any further injustice to their three-time prime minister.

The former PM said he was crusading for the respect of vote of 220 million people of Pakistan, and called upon the masses to support him in the movement that was imperative to make Pakistan social welfare state.

He said the PML-N was victimised during all its tenures as it had always talked about the welfare of people. "Our development projects speak loud about our promises to people", he added.

He said he was punished for delivering to the people. Not only the people of Pakistan but foreign countries including China also acknowledged the development feats achieved under his leadership, he added.

Nawaz said that by the biased judgement in Panama Papers case the entire process of development was sabotaged and now a conspiracy has been hatched to close the doors of politics on him forever. He however assured the people that the development projects will not be allowed to be hampered.

He appreciated the role of Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi and added that he was working for the common interest of the Pakistanis.

He also lauded the role of Punjab chief minister in development, saying that Shehbaz Sharif has done such a tremendous job as has made his opponents jealous of him.

The ex-PM said though PML-N has been deprived of its symbol, the people would vote for the party enabling it to sweep the elections.

Praising the successful public gathering at Kotmomin, he said that people of the area had always respected PML-N leadership as they knew that their party always stands with them at times.

He said that the death of MPA Tahir Ahmed Sandhu was an irreparable loss to his family and the PML-N as they have lost an honest and committed politician.

The former minister said that Tahir Sandhu was a well-wisher of people of the area and had a deep ideology for better future. He urged the people to succeed his nephew Yasir Sandhu in by-election.

State Minister Barrister Mohsin Nawaz, District president PML-N Shahnawaz Ranjha, MNAs Hamid Hameed, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Sardar Shafqat Baloch, MPA Mian Manaazar Ali Ranjha and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion.