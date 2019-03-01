Share:

LAHORE - Members of a team of experts formed on the orders of the Supreme Court to report on historical sites falling on the route of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project visited the Government College University Hostel, Bradlaugh Hall and Iqbal Hostel inside the Government College University on Thursday.

They took a round of these premises and held meetings with officials. The Government College University Hostel and Iqbal Hostel were found well maintained, but Bradlaugh Hall was found in a dilapidated condition. The hall, protected under the Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance, 1985, is in need of protection and preservation.

The authorities have been directed to protect the hall in line with the judgement of the Supreme Court.