ISLAMABAD - Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing yesterday held a meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the latest regional situation.

A statement released by the Pakistan People’s Party said the two discussed the Pak-India tension.

Meanwhile, Zardari yesterday lauded the personnel of Sindh Police and other law enforcing agencies for killing Daesh terrorists Abdullah Brohi and his accomplices.

He said that terrorists must not be spared and should be eliminated. He said that the facilitators of Abdullah Brohi and his accomplices should also be brought to justice.