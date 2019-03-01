Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a decision by the Islamabad High Court rejecting him bail in Al-Azizia corruption reference.

An Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on February 25 dismissed Nawaz’s petition seeking bail and suspension of his seven-year sentence on medical grounds. Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference, in a verdict by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

The former premier’s counsel Khawaja Haris earlier today filed a petition in the apex court seeking that the IHC decision be declared null and void. 