LAHORE - Heavy and persistent rain forced the cancellation of the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 between hosts Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

The two former champions shared the two points (one each). Rawalpindi received heavy rain on Friday night and on Saturday. Another spell before the start of the match ended any hopes of even a shortened game. Zalmi had beaten Lahore Qalandars in a 12-over match, played at the same venue on Friday night.

On the PSL 2020 points table, Multan Sultans currently occupy the first spot with eight points followed by defending champions Quetta Gladiators who have six points; both teams have played five matches each. United and Zalmi are third and fourth respectively with five points each after their five games. Karachi Kings have two points from three games while Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a point after three games. United will take on Kings today (Sunday) at 7pm in Rawalpindi.