KASUR/OKARA - Five people were killed and nine others severely wounded when boiler of a factory, situated in Kasur district, exploded here Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the area of Phoolnagar. The boiler explosion claimed lives of five labourers and injured nine others.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition by the rescue teams. Identities of the dead and injured could not be ascertained, according to initial reports.

In the month of February 2017, more than 20 people were injured when a factory boiler exploded in Sheikhupura.

A boiler of a factory — located near Khanpur– had exploded, due to which 20 people suffered burn injuries. A portion of the factory building also collapsed following the explosion.

Rescue sources had said that 20 injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura for medical treatment.

Fire due to gas

leakage burns

cash, valuables

A cylinder gas shop at Okara-Depalpur Road caught fire in closure. The sudden fire erupted in closed shop and burnt precious articles and cash in the shop. Rescue 1122 staff controlled the fire after hectic struggle. Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali took serious notice of fire eruption and ordered submission of report. It has been transpired that fire erupted on account of leakage of gas cylinder. The Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after struggle and saved the adjoining shops from catching fire.

3,256 gm chars seized

The district police, during campaign against narcotics, arrested Ghulam Murtaza with 3,256 gram chars while roaming around the educational institutions.

Near Darbar Baba Qurban Shah, Muhammad Kashif was arrested with 239 gram chars, Muhammad Nawaz of Sakhi Saidan Sain Colony Depalpur was arrested with 1,365 gram chars.

Ali Imran of Hevelli Lakha was arrested with 220 gram chars.