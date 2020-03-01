Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to support a stable, united and democratic Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said peace and stability in South Asia is critical and Pakistan will keep leading and sustaining efforts for peace and stability.

In a press statement made previously, the foreign minister said that, "the Peace Agreement reflected a significant step forward by the U.S. and the Taliban in advancing the ultimate aim of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan."