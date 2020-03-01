Share:

Lahore - Lahore Football Association (LFA) President Mian Rizwan and international player and coach Khalid Khan came down hard on the FIFA-appointed normalization committee for holding Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections. Addressing a press conference, they said that the committee has been spending the federation’s millions of rupees and working on its own agenda rather than doing work for betterment of football in Pakistan. The normalisation committee is just promoting a particular group and if FIFA does not take notice of it, they will stage protests against the committee, they added. Rizwan said a group of official occupying the PFF has been defaming the game. “The normalization committee includes people, who were hungry for powers since 2008 and their nomination is a violation of the FIFA constitution.” He added that the people, who are dedicated and sincere to football, should be handed over important roles in the committee, so that they may help in uplifting the declining standard of football in Pakistan. Rizwan said FIFA has assigned the committee a task to hold the fair and transparent elections of the PFF after scrutinizing the clubs within nine months. But six months have been passed, but no pragmatic steps were taken by the committee regarding fair scrutiny of the clubs. The LFA chief said that the committee has made a woman secretary general, who has nothing to do with football.