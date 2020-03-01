Share:

LAHORE - Resumption of banking channel between Iran and Pakistan has been a long standing desire of the two countries and the Iranian side during a meeting with Pakistani traders has termed it inevitable to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

During a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and senior officials of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), it was noted that the lack of banking channel between the two neighboring countries is one of the major obstacles to enhance trade relations, IRNA reported Saturday.

Both sides called for expediting trade cooperation by opening of banking channels between Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting hosed by the LCCI was also attended by delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture led by its President Masoud Khansari and Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri.

Iranian ambassador on the occasion emphasized the importance of developing bilateral economic and trade relations, highlighting the role of the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan in advancing the goals set for strong economic cooperation.

Hosseini called for more serious attention be paid to cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in tourism sector, adding that the Iranian embassy and its consulates in Pakistan are ready to facilitate the tour operators.

Referring to energy projects between the two countries, including Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to meet Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

President of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari expressing his views outlined the importance of Pakistan’s market for Iran. He expressed the readiness of Tehran Chamber of Commerce to promote relations with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also highlighted Pakistan’s capacity to export rice, meat, paper and medical equipment to Iran.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stressed the need for establishment of branches of Iranian banks in Pakistan saying that all obstacles in this regards should be removed.

He called for development of partnerships with Iranian businessmen, including the Tehran Chamber and Commerce. He also announced his readiness to send Pakistani business delegations to Tehran to learn about Iran’s capabilities.