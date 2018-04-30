Share:

KARACHI-After sharing screen and winning hearts in Diyar-e-Dil and Parchi, the super cool duo Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan reunite for an upcoming serial “Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka” for Hum TV.

Written by Shabana Ghulam Nabi and directed by Emraan Kaleem Mallick, Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka is a love story. “Producing and acting together side by side are difficult tasks to do but when we have friends along, nothing stays difficult. I am really looking forward to our upcoming project Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka,” stated Hareem Farooq. “Having worked together since our theatre days, we enjoy working together and after Parchi, I am really excited about Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka with the same team - it’s like coming home,” said Ali Rehman Khan. The shoot of the serial began in Islamabad last week.