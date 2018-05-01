Share:

CAIRO - An image rights storm that has seen star Mohamed Salah lash out at Egyptian football authorities is on the way to being settled, the Liverpool playmaker has signalled. "We were promised a solution and God willing the issue is on its way to being resolved," the midfield maestro tweeted late Sunday, while thanking his fans for their "unreal" support. Salah had signalled his growing frustration earlier on Sunday by tweeting "unfortunately the way it is being dealt with is very insulting. I was hoping the interaction would be classier than this."