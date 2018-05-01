Share:

Riffat, Amna clinch squash titles

LAHORE - Riffat Khan and Amna Fayyaz clinched the senior women and girls under-19 singles title in the 1st Chief Minister Punjab National Women Squash Championship 2018, which concluded here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Monday. In the women seniors final, Riffat Khan outpaced her opponent Zoya Khalid by 11/5, 11/8, 11/5 while in U-19 girls, Amna Fayyaz defeated Noor Ul Huda by 11/5, 11/8, 11/5. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) vice president Imran Muktar was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and he, along with PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem and vice president admin Tariq Farooq Rana, distributed prizes among the winners. Talking to media, Riffat said: “Zoya was obviously top seeded player, but I played according to plan and succeeded in winning the final. I am really hard for future tournaments.”–Staff Reporter

Irfan, Mahoor crowned badminton champs

ISLAMABAD – Irfan Saeed and Mahoor Shahzad crowned the National Ranking Badminton Tournament champions after winning the men’s and women’s singles finals played here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. In the men’s singles final, Irfan Saeed beat Murad Ali in straight games 21-15, 24-22. Mahoor Shahzad demolished Sehr Akram in a one-sided ladies singles final, winning it 21-10, 21-9. In the men’s doubles final, Rizwan Azeem/Kashif Sulehri beat Irfan Saeed/Azeem Sarwar 21-15, 21-18 while in the ladies doubles final, Mahoor/Saima Waqas beat Ghazal/Zubaira 21-11, 21-13. Around 100 male and female players from across the country took part in the 4-day championship. RDB coach Mutahir Sohail urged the government to pay heed towards badminton and other sports as well.–Staff Reporter

Quaid FC enter Football League final

ISLAMABAD – Quaid-e-Azam Football Club (FC) moved into the final of the Islamabad A-Division Meridian Football League 2018, after edging Poona FC 1-0 in the semifinal played here at T&T Football Ground. Poona FC settled well and created some fine moves, but due to poor finishing, they failed to get early goal, which could give benefit to Quaid-e-Azam FC, but they also failed to deliver due to poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping by both sides’ goalkeepers. Abdullah proved to be the difference between both the teams, as he stole the show in the 70th minute of the second half, when he scored a stunning goal, which was good enough to give Quaid FC a place in the final. Soon after the final whistle was blown, wild celebrations were witnessed in Quaid-e-Azam FC camp.–Staff Reporter

Wapda win double crown in National Wushu

LAHORE - Wapda won the men and women titles of the National Wushu Kung Fu Championship to grab the double crown in the premier activity at Bahawalpur. Wapda won the 21st Men's National Wusho Kung Fu Championship with 11 gold and 4 silver medals. Army earned second position with 8 gold 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, followed by HEC with one gold, four silver and five bronze medals. Wapda's joy was doubled, when its women team won the National Women's Wushu Kung Fu title with nine gold, one silver and one bronze medal. Wapda maintained its long time supremacy by retaining the title for the record 11th time. Army earned the second position by winning 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal while the HEC managed the third position with 2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals in the women's championship.–Staff Reporter

PPL-FC in National Challenge Cup quarters

LAHORE - Pakistan Petroleum Limited Football Club (PPL-FC) defeated giant Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 1-0 in Pakistan Football Federation's National Challenge Cup 2018 at KPT Football Stadium. Taking advantage of gaps in KPT's defence, PPL-FC's skipper Nazeer Khan scored through a header in the 12th minute of the game which proved to be the decisive goal for his team. Earlier in their first group match, PPL-FC routed Pakistan Public Works Department 2-0. PPL-FC is composed of top 25 footballers emerging from the three editions of PPL Balochistan Football tournaments. A total of 32 matches will be played between 24 teams in the PFF National Challenge Cup 2018 that is being held in Karachi between April 21 and May 10. PPL-FC will now face Asia Sugar Mills in the quarterfinals on May 3 at 4pm.–Staff Reporter