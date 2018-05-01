Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari Monday warned against sacking workers in any state-run enterprise under any pretext.

In a message on the on the eve of International Labour Day – to be marked on May 1 - Zardari said the Pakistan People’s Party will protect workers job security and not let them be deprived of their livelihood.

The PPP Co-Chairman said his party was closely watching attempts to make the Pakistan International Airlines a loss-making entity to make a false justification for its privatisation.

“On the eve of international labour day I wish to reiterate that the party will not abandon the working class in their struggle for dignity and rights,” he said.

Zardari said the PPP founding Chairperson Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and iconic leader Benazir Bhutto had stood by the workers in their struggle for jobs security, decent wages and right to dignity “Following in the footsteps of its leaders the PPP will ensure that the promises made by our leaders are fulfilled in letter and spirit,” he said.

He added: “The struggle for improving the working conditions of workers and protection from exploitation is a continuous one and the Party will continue its struggle to secure the rightful place of workers in the society.”