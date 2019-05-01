Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday paid tribute to labours in connection with International Labour Day saying those who construct houses for others remain shelterless.

In a message on May Day, the minister said previous governments ignored hard working class. Bhutto’s slogan Roti, Kapra or Makan (food, clothing and shelter) was buried with him.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) acknowledged the struggle of labours and believe that they play role of vanguards in the movement to bring change.

He said labours around the world were striving to earn bread and butter and this day reminded Chicago labour movement.

The minister affirmed that the PTI government would remunerate hard working class.