LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, on Tuesday, visited Faisalabad to review administrative affairs and implementation of government policies and issued special directions regarding price control, Ramazan bazaars, wheat procurement and Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. Speaking at a meeting in Commissioner’s Office Faisalabad, the chief secretary said that the visit aimed to review implementation of government policies. He mentioned that provision of clean drinking water to people is top priority of the government, directing the authorities to devise a comprehensive plan for this purpose. About wheat procurement campaign, he said that there must be transparency in the whole process, adding that maximum facilities should be given to farmers. He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure best arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, besides keeping a strict check on prices of daily-use items in open market. “Price control magistrates be made active. Ramzan bazaars should be beneficial for people in real sense,” he directed. The chief secretary also reviewed performance of relevant departments regarding drive against polio and dengue. Issuing instructions about Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, he said that effective measures should be taken for protection of saplings after plantation. He stressed that special attention should be paid on cleanliness in cities and improvement should be clearly visible to citizens. He remarked that waste treatment project of Wasa Faisalabad is very important in environment protection and this model would be replicated in other big cities of the province. He directed that scope of mechanical system of sanitation and welfare projects like shelter homes be expanded. He also visited an under-construction shelter home at General Bus Stand, underpass at Kashmir Bridge and General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.