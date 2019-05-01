Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre, Abbotabad, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

The COAS installed Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi as Colonel Commandant of FF Regiment.

Outgoing Colonel of FF Regiment Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood Awan, (Retd) and large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony, according to the ISPR directorate.

Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of FF Regiment for the defence of motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.