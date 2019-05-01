Share:

QUETTA - As many as four people were killed while another was injured as a speedy vehicle hit a shop at National Highway near Baghabana area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (r) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai told APP that a Karachi-bound car carrying commuters from Quetta was on its way when it hit a shop due to overspeeding, leaving two persons namely Ghulam Hussain and Muhammad Hassan residents of Quetta dead while three others injured on the spot. The bodies and the injured were rushed to Teaching Hospital by Levies Force where Sardar Gull and driver Muhammad Sadiq also succumbed to their injuries during treatment process. The injured, Misri Khan, was referred to Quetta Civil Hospital in view of his critical condition for further treatment after completion of first medical aid. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies Force has registered a case.