Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Some unidentified assailants shot dead a local journalist and Chairman Parova Press Club in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station here on Tuesday. Amanullah Gharoka a journalist working for local media was travelling to Lunda a village Parova Tehsil when some unidentified gunmen riding a motorbike sprayed him with bullets leaving him dead on the spot. The assailants fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. The body of the deceased journalist was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and was handed over to the family after autopsy. According to doctors the journalist sustained four bullets in face and shoulder. Father of the deceased in FIR lodged with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) under Terrorism Acts said that his family had no enmity with anybody. Till the filing of this report the culprits were at large. Meanwhile Dera Press Club held a meeting condemning the killing of their colleague. The meeting strongly deplored the failure of police in combating the increasing target killing incidents across the district. They demanded of the provincial government to take note of the lawlessness in the surroundings with the arrest of the culprits involved in the broad daylight murder of a journalist.