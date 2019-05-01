Share:

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi’s visit to Nigeria entered into its conclusion phase as he spent a busy day in Lagos city, a press release of Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday.

The Naval Chief paid an official visit to Nigeria in order to further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and armed forces in particular.

The Naval Chief visited Nigerian Navy’s Western Naval Command (WNC) and Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA where the Naval Chief was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival.

He also witnessed the maritime surveillance system. Later, the Admiral also visited Naval Dockyard where he was given detailed briefings on various aspects of the operational activities of the command, the statement said.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and also visited various Nigerian Naval facilities including training units.

Upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the Admiral was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Nigerian Navy, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration during the meeting.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in combined maritime forces (CMF).

Naval Chief also thanked Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas for the participation of Nigerian Navy Delegation, Special Forces Team in recently conducted Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 at Karachi.

He also underscored the importance of further enhancing the interaction between both the navies through port calls, bilateral naval exercises and training exchange programmes.

Chief of the Nigerian Navy acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between both the navies.

He also highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.