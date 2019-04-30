Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that the district government would set up 16 Ramazan bazaars in the district following orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that officials of district government and special price magistrates would make sure provision of daily use items to consumers on fixed and affordable rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that strict action would also be taken against profiteers and hoarders by authorities concerned. He added that he had held a meeting with traders who had assured their full cooperation in this regard.

The DC expressed these views at a “Meet the Press” programme at Rawalpindi Press Club on Tuesday. He was flanked by Additional Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal, Additional District Collector (ADC) Revenue Zaigham Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resource and Coordination Haider Abbas and AC Headquarters Ashar Iqbal.

The DC said that the district government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to tackle the price hike issue during Ramazan in the district. He said that price magistrates would raid markets and bazaars to check prices of commodities. He said that a total of 53 special price magistrates would remain functional during Ramazan to control price hike.

He said that he had been holding open courts in all tehsils on instructions of CM Punjab to solve the public problems. “I also attend complainants in my office on daily basis,” he said.

In response to a query regarding encroachment in a government run school in Raja Bazaar, the DC said that the matter was pending before a court of law and the district government would obey court orders. He said that the district government is preparing the development schemes worth Rs 100 million under annual development program. “We should not believe on rumours and wrong information about polio vaccine and should administer polio drops to our children to eradicate the menace of polio from country,” he said while replying to another question.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir on Tuesday issued transfer orders of 10 newly-promoted inspectors in four districts, informed a police spokesman. Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan promoted the 10 sub inspectors to the rank of inspectors and transferred them from Lahore to RPO Office, Rawalpindi, he said.

According to him, RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir transferred inspectors Iqbal Hussain Shah and Riaz from RPO Office to Rawalpindi district. Two others inspectors, Afzal and Manzoor Hussain, were transferred to district Jhelum by the RPO, he said. He added that inspectors Syed Hussain Shah, Mumtaz Shaheen and Chaudhry Tasawar Hussain were transferred to district Chakwal. The RPO transferred two inspectors Nadeem Abbas and Raja Naseer Ahmed to district Attock. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the regional police chief, he said. The spokesman said that the City Police Officer Rawalpindi and district police officers of Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts would assign new task the recently promoted inspectors.